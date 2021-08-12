Four beats five as pandemic prompts shorter working week trials

MADRID — From travel to technology, employers across the globe are offering four day weeks as incentives to woo workers after the coronavirus pandemic upended their working patterns.

Debate over the so-called ‘Scandinavian model,’ which holds that productivity will rise if working hours are dropped, is not new but it has gained traction during the COVID crisis not only among companies but also the public sector and politicians.

In Europe, Spain’s left-wing government is considering its own version to help its economy, while public administrations in Denmark and Iceland have already adopted 4-day weeks.

With retail and hospitality now among the sectors struggling to attract and retain staff as economies recover from the crisis, many companies are introducing shorter weeks, the president of global staffing group Adecco said.

"After the (coronavirus) crisis, people became more aware their working conditions weren’t always the best ... Now they’re thinking, we don’t want to sacrifice our personal life,” Adecco’s Christophe Catoir told Reuters.

While there is widespread skepticism over whether the coronavirus-driven change is here to stay, Spain’s Telefonica is among those companies trialing a four-day week among up to 10% of its domestic workforce.