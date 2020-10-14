Fraud probe linked to Jefferson County chiropractor nets another guilty plea

ST. LOUIS — Another former Anheuser-Busch employee admitted on Wednesday to involvement in an ever-widening disability fraud case linked to a Jefferson County chiropractor.
Lewis Luster, 64, pleaded guilty by video in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of theft of government funds and admitted fraudulently obtaining nearly $400,000 in disability payments since 2012.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry said during the hearing that Luster sought the help of the chiropractor, Thomas G. Hobbs, to pretend to be disabled by ordering medically unnecessary treatments.
Luster claimed to be homebound and in need of a cane, Berry said. He also pretended to need help shopping and caring for his pet, she said.
Luster received $244,440 in disability payments from the government and $154,342 in short term and long term disability payments from private companies, she said.
When sentenced, Luster could face 18 to 24 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.
Defense lawyer Eric Selig told the Post-Dispatch that Luster did have legitimate physical impairments. Selig said he was a "hardworking guy" who was "led astray or preyed upon" by someone who approached him and essentially said, "Hey, did you know you can do this?" Selig declined to name the person.
Last week, former Anheuser-Busch employee Steven Schmitz, 66, and his wife, Susan Schmitz, 58, pleaded guilty to the same charge and admitted fraudulently obtaining nearly $300,000 in benefits. Susan Schmitz formerly worked for the Anheuser-Busch credit union.
Last month, Hobbs, his wife and eight others were indicted on charges claiming they fraudulently obtained more than $12 million in private and government funds with false claims of disabilities. Hobbs is scheduled to plead not guilty to charges Friday. His lawyers have not returned an email seeking comment.
