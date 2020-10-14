Fraud probe linked to Jefferson County chiropractor nets another guilty plea

ST. LOUIS — Another former Anheuser-Busch employee admitted on Wednesday to involvement in an ever-widening disability fraud case linked to a Jefferson County chiropractor.

Lewis Luster, 64, pleaded guilty by video in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of theft of government funds and admitted fraudulently obtaining nearly $400,000 in disability payments since 2012.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry said during the hearing that Luster sought the help of the chiropractor, Thomas G. Hobbs, to pretend to be disabled by ordering medically unnecessary treatments.

Luster claimed to be homebound and in need of a cane, Berry said. He also pretended to need help shopping and caring for his pet, she said.

Luster received $244,440 in disability payments from the government and $154,342 in short term and long term disability payments from private companies, she said.

When sentenced, Luster could face 18 to 24 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.