Fred Weber Inc. sells asphalt and quarry operations

In an interview, Clarke said that this is New Frontier’s first acquisition and that the former Fred Weber assets will serve as a base from which to acquire similar businesses in other markets.

“It’s a platform to look at other companies in the U.S.,” Clarke said. “It’s the beginning, it’s our first foray, and we look to add to that.”

Clarke said the management and operations teams for Fred Weber’s quarry and asphalt operations will remain in place. He won’t be based in St. Louis full time but said he plans to be here frequently.

“We have a very, very talented local team that will be running it,” he said.

The headquarters will remain in Maryland Heights. The firm also will look for nearby opportunities, he said. “St. Louis has a very stable market with the opportunity to grow,” Clarke said.

Don James, retired chairman and CEO of Vulcan Materials, chairs New Frontier’s board.

“This transaction establishes a platform for growth, an important first step for New Frontier Materials,” James said in a statement.

Fred Weber Inc. will maintain some lines of business and about 175 local employees, while some 300 move under New Frontier.