Free online courses offered to unemployed Missouri residents

Missouri workers who have been displaced by the pandemic-related economic downturn can now enroll in online classes for free.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has partnered with Coursera, an online learning platform, to give unemployed Missourians free access to 3,800 courses that will help them develop the knowledge and skills to become reemployed, the state department announced last week.

Users who sign up before Sept. 30 will be able to take courses and earn certificates until the end of the calendar year.

“I truly believe education changes lives,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, in a statement. “Coursera provides another avenue for Missourians to learn new, marketable skills and, even during this period of economic uncertainty, advance their careers.”

To register, residents need to have an account in the MoJobs system. Anyone without a MoJobs account can create a login at jobs.mo.gov. Current MoJobs users will have access to a link within the site to receive an invitation from Coursera. The registration process could take up to two business days.

Courses need to be completed by Dec. 31 in order to receive the credential or certificate at no cost.