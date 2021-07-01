 Skip to main content
French Gerleman merges with Memphis electrical supply distributor
French Gerleman merges with Memphis electrical supply distributor

Mike Stanfill Agilix Solutions

Mike Stanfill is CEO of Agilix Solutions

 Dennis Doering

ST. LOUIS — Local electrical supply distributor French Gerleman has merged with Memphis-based IAC Supply Solutions. 

The new combined company, called Agilix Solutions, will be based in St. Louis and employ more than 350 people across 13 branches in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. French Gerleman President Mike Stanfill will serve as CEO, with IAC President Darrell Smith serving as President of Agilix, according to a release.

"This merger of two great organizations delivers increased value to our stakeholders — the customers we serve, manufacturers we represent, and employees and owners who define us," Stanfill said in a statement.  

The combined company has annual revenues of $250 million, and its ownership group is made up of the French and Wagner families from French Gerleman, plus the Langley family from IAC Supply Solutions.

Agilix Solutions partners with with manufacturers such as Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Hubbell, 3M, and others. 

