The Fresh Thyme grocery chain is opening a new store at City Foundry STL, a mixed-use development under development on the site of the former Century Electric Foundry complex in Midtown St. Louis.
The 30,000 square foot store in the redeveloped Byco building at the southwest corner of Forest Park Avenue and Spring Avenue will open in the fall of 2020. It'll be Chicago-based Fresh Thyme's seventh store in the St. Louis region.
“Adding Fresh Thyme to the tenant mix at City Foundry STL is exciting for many reasons,” Steve Smith, principal owner of City Foundry STL and CEO of Lawrence Group said in a statement. “Convenient access to fresh, affordable food is one of the most important assets of any neighborhood. It was a major goal of ours to offer this to the community.”
The $210 million first phase of City Foundtry STL is slated to include 122,000 square feet of restaurant and entertainment space, 105,000 square feet of shops and 107,000 square feet of office space.