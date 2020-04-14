Frontenac hotel furloughs staff

FRONTENAC — The Hilton St. Louis Frontenac is furloughing 128 employees, according to a notice filed with the state.

"The impact of this unprecedented crisis remains unknown and we are unable to identify an end date for the furloughs at this time," the hotel wrote in a notice to state regulators.

The hotel at the southwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) is owned by a company affiliated with Chicago-based Bucksbaum Properties.

Hotels go dark across St. Louis, region's tourism office furloughs almost half its staff Uncertainty hits as the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission prepares to embark on its biggest project in a generation: a $210 million expansion of America’s Center.

With travel grinding to a halt, the hotel industry has been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis and hotels across the country are slashing staff as occupancy plummets to below 20 percent in many properties.

