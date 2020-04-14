You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Live

Frontenac hotel furloughs staff
0 comments

Frontenac hotel furloughs staff

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Trump visit is met with protest

The presidential motorcade transporting President Donald J. Trump drives along Lindbergh Blvd. to attend a joint fundraising committee reception at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Frontenac. The President arrived Wednesday afternoon to take a tour of the Boeing production facility before arriving in Frontenac. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

 Nikos Frazier

FRONTENAC — The Hilton St. Louis Frontenac is furloughing 128 employees, according to a notice filed with the state.

"The impact of this unprecedented crisis remains unknown and we are unable to identify an end date for the furloughs at this time," the hotel wrote in a notice to state regulators.

The hotel at the southwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) is owned by a company affiliated with Chicago-based Bucksbaum Properties.

With travel grinding to a halt, the hotel industry has been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis and hotels across the country are slashing staff as occupancy plummets to below 20 percent in many properties.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports