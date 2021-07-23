 Skip to main content
Frontier adding new routes to Atlanta from St. Louis Lambert
Frontier adding new routes to Atlanta from St. Louis Lambert

Lambert report says airport was on pre-pandemic upswing

A traveler takes advantage of a line of empty rocking chairs in Terminal 2 of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines is adding another route of flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the airport announced Friday.

Frontier will fly direct to Atlanta three times a week starting Sept. 7. Tickets start at $29 for one-way flights.

Atlanta is Frontier's sixth destination from Lambert, and the airline has projected strong growth in air travel as the country recovers from pandemic shutdown. The airline expects an increase in flights for every one of its St. Louis routes, including a 75% increase in flights to Orlando and 68% increase to Las Vegas.

Frontier is the latest Lambert airline to announce expansions. American and Southwest added routes last month. United and Allegiant airlines added routes in May. Lambert also added two new carriers this summer, Spirit and Boutique airlines.

The Bottom Line: Antitrust bills target Big Tech

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

