Frontier adding new routes to Atlanta from St. Louis Lambert

ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines is adding another route of flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the airport announced Friday.

Frontier will fly direct to Atlanta three times a week starting Sept. 7. Tickets start at $29 for one-way flights.

Atlanta is Frontier's sixth destination from Lambert, and the airline has projected strong growth in air travel as the country recovers from pandemic shutdown. The airline expects an increase in flights for every one of its St. Louis routes, including a 75% increase in flights to Orlando and 68% increase to Las Vegas.

Frontier is the latest Lambert airline to announce expansions. American and Southwest added routes last month. United and Allegiant airlines added routes in May. Lambert also added two new carriers this summer, Spirit and Boutique airlines.

