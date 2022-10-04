Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flight from St. Louis to Jamaica

ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop service to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The no-frills airline will offer flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport three times a week to the tourist destination beginning Feb. 23, 2023.

In a statement, airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said, “We, at STL, are eager to see Frontier’s seasonal non-stop service to Montego Bay on our airport’s schedule. Montego Bay is one of our passengers’ favorite destinations.”

The airline will kick off its service with an introductory fare of $99, good from the start of service through April 19, with several blackout dates. To qualify for the fare, reservations must be made by 10:59 p.m. on Sunday.