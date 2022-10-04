 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flight from St. Louis to Jamaica

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop service to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The no-frills airline will offer flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport three times a week to the tourist destination beginning Feb. 23, 2023.

In a statement, airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said, We, at STL, are eager to see Frontier’s seasonal non-stop service to Montego Bay on our airport’s schedule. Montego Bay is one of our passengers’ favorite destinations.”

The airline will kick off its service with an introductory fare of $99, good from the start of service through April 19, with several blackout dates. To qualify for the fare, reservations must be made by 10:59 p.m. on Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk's Ukraine 'Peace' Plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News