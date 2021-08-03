 Skip to main content
Frontier announces new route from St. Louis Lambert to Miami
ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines will add a route from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Miami starting in November, the airport announced Tuesday.

Frontier will fly to Miami International Airport three times per week beginning Nov. 1, with fares starting at an introductory rate of $49, the airport said. Miami is Frontier's seventh destination from Lambert, and the new route will open a month after its route to Atlanta, announced in July.

Frontier is the latest Lambert airline to announce expansions. American and Southwest added routes in June. United and Allegiant added routes in May. Lambert also added two new carriers this summer, Spirit and Boutique airlines.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

