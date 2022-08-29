 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FTC sues data broker Kochava for alleged sale of sensitive data

This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, D.C.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued data broker Kochava Inc., alleging that the company sold data that tracks people at reproductive health clinics, places of worship and other sensitive locations.

The lawsuit seeks to halt Kochava’s sale of sensitive geolocation data and requires the company to delete the sensitive geolocation information it has collected, the FTC said.

“The FTC alleges that by selling data tracking people, Kochava is enabling others to identify individuals and exposing them to threats of stigma, stalking, discrimination, job loss, and even physical violence,” it said in a statement.

Privately held Kochava did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

