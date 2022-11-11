 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FTX to start US bankruptcy proceedings, CEO to exit

LONDON — Crypto exchange FTX is to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world.

The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse after a wave of withdrawals.

Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX US Derivatives, testifies during the House Agriculture Committee on Thursday, May 12, 2022.  

The company said in a statement on Friday, shared via a tweet, that FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.

John J Ray III has been appointed CEO of the group. Bankman-Fried has resigned but will assist with an orderly transition.

The week-long saga that began with a run on FTX and an abandoned takeover deal by rival Binance has hit an already struggling bitcoin and other tokens.

FTX was scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, Reuters reported citing sources, as the exchange sought to save itself after customer withdrawals.

The predicament marks a rapid reversal for Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto executive, whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at around $17 billion just two months ago.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped after FTX's announcement, trading 5.7% lower at $16,524. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell to a two-year low of $15,632 on Wednesday before regaining some ground in a cross-asset rally after U.S. inflation data.

FTX's token FTT plunged 34% on Friday to $2.43, facing an 89% weekly loss.

As FTX's troubles mounted regulators around the world stepped in.

Crypto Binance FTX Bailout

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. 

FTX is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Justice Department, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the investigations.

Cyprus's Securities and Exchange Commission has asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday.

On Friday, the Financial Times reported Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao was warning of a “cascading” crypto crisis, saying the full impact of the meltdown at rival crypto exchange FTX was yet to be felt.

