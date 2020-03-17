Futures point higher after Wall Street’s steepest plunge since 1987

NEW YORK — U.S. stock index futures rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed parts of the economy and crushed business sentiment.

The benchmark S&P 500 erased all its gains from 2019 in the previous session as the Federal Reserve's dramatic move to cut interest rates to near zero added to worries about the economic fallout from the outbreak.

Monday marked the S&P 500's third-biggest daily percentage drop on record, beaten only by the 1987 rout and the Great Depression crash.

"It's becoming clearer that at its peak the COVID-19 impact on the global economy will likely be worse than the peak of the global financial crisis," said Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank in Guildford, UK.

As governments in the United States and Europe start shutting restaurants and schools, as well as asking people to stay home, strategists are downgrading growth forecasts for the second quarter.

Some investors are going so far as to contemplate outcomes more dire than a recession, including several quarters of declining economic activity, a credit crisis or even a depression.