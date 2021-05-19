 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galleria Macy's closed Wednesday due to internet outage
0 comments

Galleria Macy's closed Wednesday due to internet outage

{{featured_button_text}}

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — The Macy's department store at the St. Louis Galleria closed Wednesday due to an internet outage, according to the mall.

Rachel Wille, a spokeswoman for Galleria owner Brookfield Properties, said the outage is "impacting a number of (Macy's) locations."

Macy's did not immediately respond to inquiries Wednesday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Employers must decide whether to require vaccinations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports