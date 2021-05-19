Galleria Macy's closed Wednesday due to internet outage

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — The Macy's department store at the St. Louis Galleria closed Wednesday due to an internet outage, according to the mall.
Rachel Wille, a spokeswoman for Galleria owner Brookfield Properties, said the outage is "impacting a number of (Macy's) locations."
Macy's did not immediately respond to inquiries Wednesday afternoon.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.