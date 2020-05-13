Galleria, West and South County malls to reopen Monday

The Galleria, West County and South County malls will reopen on Monday.

The Galleria Mall main line had a recorded message that the mall would open on Monday; its website on Wednesday afternoon didn't have detailed information. The other two malls had information posted to their websites.

The mall reopenings come as St. Louis County is allowing businesses to gradually reopen. The county distributed a seven-page legal document last week that will take effect on Monday.

All three malls have adjusted their hours, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

South and West County malls both said that store hours for shops inside will vary; customers should call ahead to confirm what stores and restaurants are open.

Several retailers in West County and South County malls will reopen on Monday; others will reopen over the rest of the week, wrote CBL Properties spokesman Stacey Keating in an email. The malls' websites will list the retailers that plan to open, she said.