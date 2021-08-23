 Skip to main content
Gannett sells four small Missouri newspapers to Phillips Media Group
Gannett sells four small Missouri newspapers to Phillips Media Group

Newspaper
Phillips Media Group, a Harrison, Arkansas-based newspaper company, has added to its holdings in Missouri and Arkansas.

Among the Missouri acquisitions are The Big Nickel in Joplin, the Rolla Daily News, the Kirksville Daily Express and the NEMO Trader in La Plata. 

The chain also has acquired the Baxter Bulletin in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

The seller was Gannett and the USA Today Network, the giant newspaper chain acquired by Gatehouse in 2019.

Terms of the transaction, announced on Thursday, were not disclosed.

Phillips is set to take ownership of the new properties on Sept. 1. 

Before the acquisition, Phillips already owned nine papers in Missouri, including locations in Hannibal, Sedalia and Bolivar. It also owns the Quincy Herald-Whig in Quincy, Ill.

  

