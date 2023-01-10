Gateway Arch foundation to expand downtown St. Louis office

ST. LOUIS — A nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of the Gateway Arch will move to a bigger office in downtown St. Louis later this year.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation, which also serves the Old Courthouse, Kiener Plaza and the Riverfront, will move in mid-2023 from Gateway Tower on Memorial Drive to Peabody Plaza, about three blocks west at 701 Market Street. The nonprofit will occupy 7,800 square feet, up from its current 5,085 square feet, according to a release.

“We are excited to expand our presence in downtown St. Louis. Our new offices reflect our commitment to this area and will allow the foundation to grow our mission and the public spaces we serve," Ryan McClure, the nonprofit's executive director, said in a statement.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is the philanthropic partner for the Gateway Arch and is working with the National Park Service on the renovations to the historic Old Courthouse. The foundation also holds a lease for the National Park Service at Gateway Tower while the renovations are taking place. That lease will also move to Peabody Plaza, officials said.

A lease for 10,000 square feet of space that houses the Arch's collections and archives during the renovations will remain at the Old Post Office, at Sixth and Olive streets.

Whitney Allen and Rick Messey of commercial real estate firm CBRE were the brokers involved in the deal.

The foundation is the latest tenant to move to Peabody Plaza. Others include Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, architecture firm Arcturis and cafes Ukraft and Windows on Kiener Plaza.

New York-based Briar Meads Capital bought the building in 2020 for $35 million.