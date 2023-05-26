Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Technology company Esri has been in the St. Louis region for over 30 years. But it's the burgeoning geospatial ecosystem in downtown St. Louis that has the company primed for the future.

California-based Esri is weeks away from opening its new downtown office at the geospatial industry-focused Globe Building — a "natural fit" for the company, which creates geographic information system software, officials said.

The company will be among industry peers in the Tucker Boulevard building and closer to the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters as Esri seeks to boost business and talent recruitment.

"A lot of the synergy is coming together in the Globe Building," Patty Mims, director of Esri's global national government sector, told the Post-Dispatch this week.

As downtown grapples with crime and stagnant office growth, civic leaders are throwing their weight behind the burgeoning geospatial industry as a panacea. Its proximity to NGA, less than 2 miles north, is key and already has lured top geospatial companies to open offices here and prompted others to make major investments catering to the industry, like the new Taylor Geospatial Institute launched by business group Greater St. Louis Inc.

The owner of the Globe Building has invested millions of dollars into the property, creating specialized classified space, to further enhance its appeal.

"Esri's decision to locate more of its people to downtown St. Louis speaks to what has been quietly happening at a much greater pace in the last 24 months — an emerging and welcoming geospatial intelligence and technology scene that more companies want to be a part of," Steve Stone, owner of the Globe Building, said in a statement.

Esri opened its first metro area location in 1990 in St. Charles, which it will keep. It also has a location at downtown tech incubator T-REX and will be soon exiting its space at Cortex in the Central West End as Esri heads downtown.

In addition to new offices, Esri will have access to a 75,000-square-foot, multi-tenant sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF space, that protects sensitive government and military information.

The company also anticipates the new office will be important to talent recruitment, where it has plans to do more outreach with local universities like Harris-Stowe State University and St. Louis University.

"We have many (who) want to be part of this emerging geospatial ecosystem," Mims said. "They want to be here in the building and want to be part of the wonderful things happening in geospatial in St. Louis."