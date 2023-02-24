ST. LOUIS — Geospatial software company Esri has plans to open another downtown St. Louis office, this time joining a facility with other notable industry firms.

The California-based company will lease about 6,600 square feet of space at the Globe Building on North Tucker Boulevard, according to design plans. The building is a growing hub for geospatial companies with T-Kartor, Maxar Technologies and Westway Services Group, which will offer sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIF space, needed to review classified information.

It's not clear when the new office will open or how many employees will work from the office. Esri declined to comment.

The company leases space at tech incubator T-REX's Geospatial Innovation Center on Washington Avenue, where Esri helps startups with resources and training.

The company also has had an office in St. Charles and at the Cortex innovation district in St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood. It's not clear whether the company still has those locations.

The new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's western headquarters in north St. Louis — less than 2 miles north of downtown St. Louis — has made the St. Louis region a target of some geospatial companies.

Regional boosters also are prioritizing the industry for growth. Business group Greater St. Louis Inc. helped launched the Taylor Geospatial Institute to fund research and develop programs to draw top scientists to the St. Louis.