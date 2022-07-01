Geospatial job training program receives $5 million from the state

ST. LOUIS — A local nonprofit that prepares youths for careers in geospatial intelligence announced Friday that it will receive a $5 million investment from the state.

The nonprofit Gateway Global said Friday that the money will allow it to hire more staff, and ramp up its Geospatial Intelligence Technician training program.

"This is a big win for the St. Louis region, and also for the State of Missouri, as we train a younger workforce to have the skills and abilities necessary to handle some of the most critical roles in the geospatial workforce," CEO Zekita Armstrong Asuquo said in a statement.

Gateway Global is the only organization accredited by the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation to teach geospatial intelligence at the high school level.

