Geospatial startups in NGA program to showcase work

ST. LOUIS — Companies affiliated with a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency startup booster program will show off their tech, progress and future plans to the public this week.
The NGA Accelerator Showcase will feature companies that took part in the 13-week program, which helped the startups with early funding, office space, mentoring and other perks.
The program is billed as a first-of-its-kind partnership among the NGA, the state's Missouri Technology Corp. and venture capital firm Capital Innovators to help grow geospatial startups.
The showcase will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at The Pageant. Attendees can RSVP here.