German publisher Axel Springer to acquire news website Politico

Axel Springer said on Thursday it will acquire U.S political news website Politico, as the German publisher stitches together a global network of digital news operations.

The deal, in which Axel Springer will also buy the remaining 50% share of its joint venture Politico Europe, follows its 2015 deal to buy Business Insider and 2020 deal to buy a majority stake in business newsletter platform Morning Brew.

Last week, Politico was expected to fetch $1 billion in a potential deal with Axel Springer, the New York Times reported, citing sources. Axel Springer and Politico were not immediately available to comment.

Robert Allbritton, founder of Politico, will continue as publisher of Politico and Protocol following the deal, which is expected to close by end of this year.

Politico was founded ahead of the 2008 U.S. presidential elections by defectors from the Washington Post and designed to cover Washington and politics with the pace, analysis and rigor of sports journalism.

Germany’s Axel Springer owns a rich portfolio of news outlets including BILD, WELT and INSIDER and is active in more than 40 countries.