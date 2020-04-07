Germany launches smartwatch app to monitor coronavirus spread

BERLIN — Germany's public health authority launched a smartwatch app on Tuesday in partnership with healthtech startup Thryve to help monitor the spread of COVID-19 and analyze whether measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic are working.

The Corona-Datenspende (Corona Data Donation) app gathers vital signs from volunteers wearing smartwatches or fitness trackers — including pulse, temperature and sleep — to analyze whether they are symptomatic of the flu-like illness.

Results will be represented in an interactive online map that would make it possible — together with other data inputs — for the health authorities and the general public to assess the prevalence of infections down to postcode level.

"If the sample is big enough to capture enough symptomatic patients, that would help us to draw conclusions on how infections are spreading and whether containment measures are working," said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute that is coordinating Germany's coronavirus response.

Germany has the fourth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the United States, Spain and Italy at nearly 100,000 but has kept fatalities down to a relatively low 1,600 thanks to early and extensive testing.