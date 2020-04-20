Germany said to be eyeing mix of F-18s and Eurofighters to replace aging Tornado fighters

BERLIN — A German procurement proposal to replace Germany’s aging fleet of Tornado fighter jets foresees the purchase of up to 93 Eurofighters, and up to 45 F-18s from Boeing, a German Defence Ministry source said.

Parliament would probably only deal with the proposal in 2021 or 2022, the source added.

The Eurofighter is built by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo SpA.

Purchases of the U.S. fighter jets had previously failed due to resistance from some members of the left-leaning Social Democrats, junior partners in Merkel’s ruling coalition.

But ministry sources said the SPD had been involved in the talks for weeks. Nonetheless, as a German federal election due by autumn 2021 grows closer, the chances increase of a deal on buying the U.S. fighter jets being pushed into 2022.

A Defense Ministry source rejected a weekend media report according to which Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had already fixed an order for the Boeing jets with her U.S. colleague, Mark Esper, despite opposition from the SPD.

“There is no order — that would have to be decided by Parliament,” the ministry source said on Sunday.