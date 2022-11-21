Gershman Commercial Real Estate CEO buys firm

The CEO of Gershman Commercial Real Estate has bought the long-time industry mainstay, becoming the first person outside of the Gershman family to run the company.

Chris Fox, who was named president and CEO in late 2019, bought the company from the Gershman family. Solon Gershman founded the company in 1948.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sale does not affect Gershman Mortgage or Gershman Investment Corp., which are each separately owned and unrelated to the operation of the real estate company.

Fox is the sole shareholder of Gershman Commercial Real Estate but plans to expand the ownership group to include partners in the future. Fox, in an interview with the Post-Dispatch, said his takeover is “not designed to be Chris Fox Inc.”

Question • How did this deal come about?

Answer • Bettie Gershman, the wife of our founder, Solon Gershman, and matriarch of the Gershman family, died in April of 2020. The family didn’t have to sell the company but agreed that the longevity of the firm may best be in the hands of those that are active in the business. The only active family member in the business was and is Tom Stern, Solon’s son-in-law. Tom was serving as our executive chairman and after over 50 years serving the company, his focus was really around the family’s owned real estate. The day-to-day operation had already been turned over to our executive team. So we agreed that would be the best path. We successfully closed the transaction Sept. 30th, and I am the sole shareholder for now. Over time, the ownership group will expand to include partners/principals that play a critical role in revenue generation or company leadership.

Q • How was it taking over as CEO when COVID-19 hit?

A • I transitioned into the president & CEO role in October of 2019. We entered 2020 with big strategic plans. It was a surreal time. COVID was an experience that affected everyone on the planet, literally. So if there was any comfort, it was in numbers. You knew every industry and every person, professionally and personally, was trying to adapt to our circumstances. We, like everybody, had to adapt first by learning how to communicate effectively with each other and with our clients. It was an open process while also working with a lot of the regulatory restrictions. We had to be there to serve our clients while also recognizing the concern for our own employees’ safety and well-being.

Q • Did COVID change how you operate as a real estate company?

A • Like all industries and businesses, we realized that we’re going to have to settle into a new normal. We also needed to manage some leadership succession planning, so we decided to organize the company differently around our key service lines: brokerage (tenant/buyer representation, sales and leasing), property management, accounting, maintenance and engineering and project management. Before, our executive team tried to lead each service line. Now we have layers of leadership under that executive team. We now have a more hierarchical structure while still remaining very collaborative.

Q • Commercial real estate firms CBRE and JLL have announced nationwide layoffs. How does your firm navigate market challenges, given you’re a small company?

A • Being independent allows us to have a better real-time grasp of the expense side. We try to be nimble and get out ahead of change, so we don’t have to respond to big shocks. We also like the fact that we can be as flexible as we need to be to capture opportunity. We’re always looking at efficiencies that we can bring into our business. We pride ourselves in making those adjustments as we go and continuing to invest in the firm. We work hard to avoid the big swings and large-scale expense reductions we are seeing now from our larger competitors.

Q • How did the St. Louis office market come out of COVID? Where do you see it going, with several companies announcing they’re downsizing or selling their offices here?

A • It’s been very fascinating to watch and be part of. If you think about office occupancy, the last 30 years were designed around trends of creating and using the office to facilitate culture. All of that went out the window in 2020. We all recognize that commutes are very unproductive, and St. Louis is a commuter town. Working from home or a hybrid schedule is going to be part of the workplace culture for the foreseeable future. There’s no standardization, that I see, to how a business gets individuals back in the office.

The more public the business, the harder it is for them to adapt to how they want to occupy space, how they should occupy space. For almost two years, because business didn’t know what would happen, they kept their space. The difference now is, because they don’t know, they’re vacating their space. The challenge with that is there’s really no demand for the space that’s coming on the market. Because if one large company or a corporation doesn’t know how to use it, there’s not necessarily another large corporation that’s figured out how to use it. They’re all trying to adapt to the same thing.

Private businesses seem, on average, much more intentional about bringing employees back to the office more frequently. I think a lot of public companies would like to do that. They just have no idea how, so there’s a struggle there. For now, we’re just in a bit of a limbo state.

What we continue to see is an overall flight to quality. Well-located, improved (real estate) is capturing the demand that is in the market and achieving their targeted rents.