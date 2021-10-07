‘Ghost government?’: Downtown district’s future thrown into limbo

ST. LOUIS — An organization that spends millions of dollars each year trying to keep downtown clean and safe could soon be cut off.

The Downtown Community Improvement District’s current 10-year term expires Dec. 31. Despite more than a year of trying, it has yet to convince property owners to give it a new term. And now, the city assessor is holding up the district’s attempt to collect its annual neighborhood tax.

Kelli McCrary, the district’s executive director, said the organization is confident the city will come down on its side and that property owners will eventually extend its existence.

“Our board and our supporters feel very strongly that we’ll get this done,” she said.

But a group of downtown residents looking to overthrow the district says that’s wishful thinking.

“It’s a ghost government that’s trying to keep itself in place without the consent of citizens,” said Brad Waldrop, a developer who owns parking lots downtown. “It’s completely messed up.”