Global economy hit by severest shock since 1930s, but fast response can keep crisis from worsening

It is the lack of a simple, obvious, proportional relationship between the cause of a downturn and its eventual size and duration that is the main reason why business cycles have proved so hard to explain, model and predict.

And in most cases, it is the second and third-round effects of a business downturn on wages, investment, confidence and lending that are the most important in determining the length and depth of the slump.

The more tightly coupled the system is, the more leverage is applied, and the smaller the shock absorbers, the more severely an initial disturbance is likely to cascade across the network.

Policy response

With the current shock, the policy response from central banks and finance ministries is the fastest on record, which could help reduce second- and third-round effects and prevent the crisis worsening.

In the same way social-distancing is designed to reduce or eliminate the person-to-person transmission of an epidemic, monetary and fiscal policy can reduce or prevent second round effects of an economic shock.

Policy responses aim to reduce the level of immediate financial interdependency across the economy, creating shock absorbers or firebreaks to prevent cascading failures.