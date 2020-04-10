Global pact to contain oil price crash takes shape

The U.S. is already on track for a production decline of 2 million to 3 million barrels per day, said Dan Brouillette, secretary of the U.S. Energy Department.

Altogether, the agreements could pave the way for cuts that experts estimate could reach 15 million barrels a day in all — about 15% of world production. Such a move would be unprecedented both in its size and the number of participating countries, many of whom have long been bitter rivals in the energy industry.

While the lower price of crude helps consumers and energy-hungry businesses, it is below the cost of production for many countries and companies. That has strained the budgets of oil-producing nations, many of which are developing economies, and it has pushed private companies in the U.S. toward bankruptcy.

The big drop in oil prices, however, has only been partially reflected in prices at the pump. While the price of crude in down more than 60% in the past year, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. is down just 32%, according to the AAA.

Analysts warn even these proposed cuts may not be enough to offset the loss in demand over the longer term, as the coronavirus pandemic has decimated demand for energy around the world.