Global stocks slide on virus fears, Treasury yields hit record lows

Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.05%. Japan's Nikkei stock index sank 2.94%. Australian shares were down 2.44%.

Shares in China fell 1.22%. Stocks in Hong Kong , another city hard hit by the virus, fell 2.12%.

In currencies, rapidly falling yields hammered the dollar The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of other currencies, was down 0.7%.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell to a six-month low and was last at 105.29 yen. It sank to a two-year trough of 0.9347 Swiss franc.

"The driver is the equity markets and the collapse in U.S. bond yields this week," said Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"It's been a knee-jerk reaction. What we have now is a reversal simply on the declining U.S. equities and the compressing differential.

The euro gained 0.8% to trade at $1.1328. Markets in the euro zone are pricing in a 93% chance that the European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate, now minus 0.50%, by 10 basis points next week.

Oil prices slid more than 4% to their lowest since July 2017 after Reuters reported that Russia would not agree to steeper cuts in oil output to support prices.

By 1153 GMT, Brent crude LCOc1 was down $2.06, or 4.1%, to $47.93 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down $1.94, or 4.2%, to $43.96.

