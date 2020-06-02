GM, Ford join U.S. companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. condemned racial inequality in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.

In a letter to employees, GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra wrote she was “impatient and disgusted” following the death of Floyd and emphasized the need to “individually and collectively” drive change.

The No.1 U.S. automaker shared Barra’s letter, sent to its staff on Saturday, with thousands of dealers and suppliers.

Barra also said she was commissioning an inclusion advisory board at the company.

A host of U.S. companies including Intel Corp., Netflix Inc., Nike Inc. and Facebook Inc., have taken a stand against Floyd’s death — voicing concerns about discrimination against African-Americans.

Ford’s executive chairman, Bill Ford, and CEO Jim Hackett also wrote a joint letter to employees addressing the “tragic killing of George Floyd” and America’s “systemic racism.”