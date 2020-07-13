GM lays off third shift at Wentzville plant, citing workers' COVID-19 concerns

WENTZVILLE — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at the company's Wentzville Assembly Plant.

Darin Gilley, financial secretary for the United Auto Workers Local 2250 in Wentzville, said that there are about 1,200 workers in the third shift. The plant employs about 3,750 hourly workers, in total.

Dave Barnas, a GM spokesman, said the layoffs are scheduled to begin July 20. They are temporary, he said, but it is too early to give a definitive timeline.

"We believe, in the short term, a two shift operating plan will allow us to operate as efficiently as possible and accommodate team members who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community," Barnas said.

Gilley, of the UAW, said some third shift workers may be able to work on the first or second shift during the layoff period if they so choose. Gilley said some workers have stayed home due to concerns about COVID-19, and that there have been at least 23 cases at the plant.

GM did not confirm the number of cases, citing employee privacy concerns.