Bill Jackson, of St. Louis, gives a thumbs up to drivers that wave or honk as United Auto Workers continue to picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Workers expressed cautious optimism, but will likely remain on the picket line until an official deal has been reached. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
United Auto Workers picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Art Leek, of St. Charles, joins the United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Tina James and Herman Truman Jefferson share a laugh as they join in a United Auto Workers picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Sunni Jefferson, of Florissant, joins United Auto Workers as they picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
From left to right, Ricco Jones, of St, Louis, a man who declined to give his name and Tina James, of Florissant, talk during a picket line of United Auto Workers outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Bill Jackson, of St. Louis, gives a thumbs up to drivers that wave or honk as United Auto Workers continue to picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Workers expressed cautious optimism, but will likely remain on the picket line until an official deal has been reached. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
United Auto Workers picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Art Leek, of St. Charles, joins the United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Tina James and Herman Truman Jefferson share a laugh as they join in a United Auto Workers picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Sunni Jefferson, of Florissant, joins United Auto Workers as they picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
From left to right, Ricco Jones, of St, Louis, a man who declined to give his name and Tina James, of Florissant, talk during a picket line of United Auto Workers outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
General Motors employees will vote this week on a tentative contract agreement that, if approved, would end a now five-week nationwide strike of 49,000 workers.
Wentzville's GM employees can begin voting at midnight Wednesday, and must finish casting ballots by 6 p.m. Thursday, said Glenn Kage, president of Wentzville's United Auto Workers of America chapter.
The UAW Local 2250, which represents the Wentzville plant's roughly 4,500 workers, will hold three informational meetings Wednesday. International representatives will be there to explain the agreement and answer members' questions, according to a notice sent out to members.
Members will have to show up in person at the union hall in order to cast their votes, Kage said.
Kage said members were at the union hall Monday, reviewing the contract.
GM workers across the country will vote this week. The voting period, nationwide, ends on Friday.
1 of 7
Bill Jackson, of St. Louis, gives a thumbs up to drivers that wave or honk as United Auto Workers continue to picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Workers expressed cautious optimism, but will likely remain on the picket line until an official deal has been reached. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
United Auto Workers picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Art Leek, of St. Charles, joins the United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Tina James and Herman Truman Jefferson share a laugh as they join in a United Auto Workers picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Sunni Jefferson, of Florissant, joins United Auto Workers as they picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
United Auto Workers continue to picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Workers expressed cautious optimism, but will likely remain on the picket line until an official deal has been reached. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
1 of 7
Bill Jackson, of St. Louis, gives a thumbs up to drivers that wave or honk as United Auto Workers continue to picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Workers expressed cautious optimism, but will likely remain on the picket line until an official deal has been reached. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
United Auto Workers picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Art Leek, of St. Charles, joins the United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Tina James and Herman Truman Jefferson share a laugh as they join in a United Auto Workers picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Sunni Jefferson, of Florissant, joins United Auto Workers as they picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Christine Lagana, of Fenton, Mo., joins United Auto Workers in a picket line outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Get updates every weekday morning about the latest news in the St. Louis business community.