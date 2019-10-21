Team up with us for 99¢

General Motors employees will vote this week on a tentative contract agreement that, if approved, would end a now five-week nationwide strike of 49,000 workers.

Wentzville's GM employees can begin voting at midnight Wednesday, and must finish casting ballots by 6 p.m. Thursday, said Glenn Kage, president of Wentzville's United Auto Workers of America chapter.

The UAW Local 2250, which represents the Wentzville plant's roughly 4,500 workers, will hold three informational meetings Wednesday. International representatives will be there to explain the agreement and answer members' questions, according to a notice sent out to members.

Members will have to show up in person at the union hall in order to cast their votes, Kage said.

Kage said members were at the union hall Monday, reviewing the contract.

GM workers across the country will vote this week. The voting period, nationwide, ends on Friday.

United Auto Workers continue to picket outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Workers expressed cautious optimism, but will likely remain on the picket line until an official deal has been reached. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

