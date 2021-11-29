Gobbled up: Small Missouri turkey farmers see high demand

ST. LOUIS — Family farms that raise specialty turkeys rode the gravy train to Thanksgiving this year.

Three farms that serve the St. Louis market said sales for their free-range, farm-raised birds jumped this fall as area residents, many returning to family dinners for the first time in a year, were willing to pay $100 for their holiday centerpiece.

“I could have sold twice as many as I had orders for,” said Jolene Benne, 69, who owns Benne’s Best Meat, a farm in St. Charles. “The demand was huge.”

There are more turkeys in Missouri than people. The state is perennially the fourth- or fifth-largest producer in the country. And while this is a down year for most large-scale turkey farms, St. Louis-area residents gobbled up specialty turkeys this Thanksgiving, farmers said.

The COVID-19 caseload has dipped, and people are getting vaccinated, leading families to gather again for the holidays.

Some consumers were attracted to the farm-raised birds, viewing them as more humane and healthier. Others, farmers said, just like the taste of the birds — often alternative or heritage breeds.