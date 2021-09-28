Goedeker family backs new CEO amid board battle

ST. CHARLES — The founding family of appliance retailer Goedeker's on Tuesday endorsed company executives in a fight against activist investors attempting to seize control of the board.

Steve Goedeker, whose father Benjamin started Goedeker's as a small television repair shop in 1951, said his family backed new CEO Albert Fouerti and his vision for the company and the board, which oversees operations and hires, fires, advises and sets the salaries of executives.

David Kanen, a former A.G. Edwards broker and one of the company's largest shareholders, is looking to replace board members after the company sold shares below market value, leading to a crash in stock prices, and then gave the previous CEO a raise.

Goedeker said Fouerti, who was named CEO at the end of August, and other leaders deserve some time to figure things out.

Fouerti has dismissed criticism from Kanen and another large shareholder backing him as grandstanding.

