 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goedeker family backs new CEO amid board battle
0 comments

Goedeker family backs new CEO amid board battle

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — The founding family of appliance retailer Goedeker's on Tuesday endorsed company executives in a fight against activist investors attempting to seize control of the board.

Steve Goedeker, whose father Benjamin started Goedeker's as a small television repair shop in 1951, said his family backed new CEO Albert Fouerti and his vision for the company and the board, which oversees operations and hires, fires, advises and sets the salaries of executives.

David Kanen, a former A.G. Edwards broker and one of the company's largest shareholders, is looking to replace board members after the company sold shares below market value, leading to a crash in stock prices, and then gave the previous CEO a raise. 

Goedeker said Fouerti, who was named CEO at the end of August, and other leaders deserve some time to figure things out.

Fouerti has dismissed criticism from Kanen and another large shareholder backing him as grandstanding.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: AT&T building is downtown’s white elephant

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News