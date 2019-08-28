Goedeker's, a Ballwin-based appliance and furniture retailer, named Doug Moore its new CEO, succeeding longtime CEO and co-owner Steve Goedeker, who retired.
Moore's more than 30-year career includes executive positions at hhgregg, Sears and Circuit City.
A majority of Goedeker's sales are online, the company said Wednesday in a statement announcing the executive change, which was effective earlier this month. Goedeker's also has a store in Ballwin.
"Moore's arrival signals a new era for the e-tailer, as greater investments will be placed on advancing Goedeker's almost endless selection of online offerings," the company said in the statement.