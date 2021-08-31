Goedeker’s taps acquisition partner for new CEO

ST. CHARLES — Online appliance seller Goedeker’s is getting a new boss.

The company announced Tuesday that Albert Fouerti, who led New Jersey-based Appliances Connection before Goedeker’s acquired it earlier this year, is taking over as CEO.

Fouerti replaces Doug Moore, a former Sears executive who took over for Steve Goedeker after the family business sold to New York private equity group 1847 Holdings in 2019.

The shakeup continues a year of rapid change for a company that began in 1951 as a humble television repair shop in south St. Louis. The last 12 months have seen it go public, buy a competitor several times its size, mothball its old Manchester Road headquarters, and announce plans to change its name.

The company is also planning to open new distribution centers in California, Texas and Florida by the end of the year in an effort to speed delivery to the country’s most populous markets.

Investors have yet to warm to the new Goedeker’s, however. The company's shares have fallen 80% since February. They bottomed out in May when the company had to sell new shares to raise money to buy Appliances Connection, and priced them well below where its stock had been trading on the open market.