Goedeker's acquires appliance seller several times its size

Goedeker's, an online appliance retailer based in Ballwin, has agreed to pay $210 million to buy a much larger competitor based in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Goedeker's will pay a combination of cash and stock for Appliances Connection and expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021.

Appliances Connection is projected to report revenue of $300 million this year, and the companies' combined revenue is expected to hit $400 million next year, Goedeker's said in a news release. Goedeker's revenue was just $47.6 million in 2019.

The purchase includes a warehouse in New Jersey, a showroom in Brooklyn and a fleet of 29 delivery trucks. Goedeker's Chief Executive Doug Moore said the deal would "significantly increase our operational strengths and realize substantial synergies by combining marketing, logistics, delivery and installation platforms."

Goedeker's made an initial public stock offering in August, raising $10 million.

