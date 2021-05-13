Goedeker's posts another first-quarter loss as acquisition nears

BALLWIN — Goedeker's notched another first quarter loss this week despite a surge in sales.
The appliance retailer reported a loss of $3.5 million, or 57 cents per share, for the period ending March 31, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company lost $2.2 million, or 44 cents per share, in the same period last year.
The 58 percent drop in net income year-over-year came despite sales increasing 40 percent to $13.7 million.
An accompanying increase in the cost of goods sold plus rising personnel and administrative costs more than swamped the revenue boost.
Goedeker’s was founded in 1951 as a television repair shop in St. Louis. It sells furniture, appliances and home decor from its Ballwin showroom, but most of its sales are online.
The company was family-owned until April 2019, when it was acquired for $6.2 million by 1847 Holdings of New York.
New management has since taken the company public. In October, it announced its purchase of Appliances Connection, a company multiple times its size.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, according to a company news release.
Austin Huguelet
