 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goedeker's posts another first-quarter loss as acquisition nears
0 comments

Goedeker's posts another first-quarter loss as acquisition nears

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLWIN — Goedeker's notched another first quarter loss this week despite a surge in sales.

The appliance retailer reported a loss of $3.5 million, or 57 cents per share, for the period ending March 31, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company lost $2.2 million, or 44 cents per share, in the same period last year.

The 58 percent drop in net income year-over-year came despite sales increasing 40 percent to $13.7 million.

An accompanying increase in the cost of goods sold plus rising personnel and administrative costs more than swamped the revenue boost.

Goedeker’s was founded in 1951 as a television repair shop in St. Louis. It sells furniture, appliances and home decor from its Ballwin showroom, but most of its sales are online. 

The company was family-owned until April 2019, when it was acquired for $6.2 million by 1847 Holdings of New York.

New management has since taken the company public. In October, it announced its purchase of Appliances Connection, a company multiple times its size.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, according to a company news release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Artery owner, Kim Good, says she's seen an uptick in framing business during the pandemic

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports