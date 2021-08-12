 Skip to main content
Goedeker's posts second quarter profit
Goedeker's posts second quarter profit

Goedeker's reported a small profit for the second quarter Thursday.

The St. Charles-based appliance retailer reported net income of roughly $4 million, or 9 cents per share, for the period ending June 30.

The company lost roughly $5 million, or 99 cents per share, in the same frame last year.

Goedeker’s was founded in 1951 as a television repair shop in St. Louis. In more recent decades, it sold furniture, appliances and home decor from a Ballwin showroom.

The company was family owned until April 2019, when it was acquired for $6.2 million by 1847 Holdings of New York.

New management has since taken the company public, moved headquarters from Ballwin to St. Charles and closed the Ballwin showroom. In October, it announced its purchase of Appliances Connection, a company multiple times its size.

The acquisition closed in June.

