Goedeker's reports another profitable quarter thanks to summer acquisition
ST. CHARLES — Goedeker's reported another profitable quarter Monday, its second straight since buying a larger company this summer.

The St. Charles-based appliance retailer reported net income of roughly $3.9 million, or 3 cents per share, for the period ended Sept. 30. The company recorded a loss of $4.2 million, or 74 cents per share, in the same frame last year.

In a filing with regulators, the company cited the acquisition of New Jersey-based Appliances Connection for the improvement. Without the new addition, Goedeker would have seen losses continue and worsen, the company said. The combined enterprise also reported improving margins and sales, which executives expect to eclipse $500 million this fiscal year — halfway to their goal of $1 billion.

1847 Holdings of New York bought the family-owned, Ballwin-based Goedeker's in April 2019. The purchase of Appliances Connection in June more than doubled the size of the company.

New CEO Albert Fouerti, who previously ran Appliances Connection, said Monday he expects growth to continue as the company builds out a nationwide distribution network and supply chain woes ease.

The stock price, however, has yet to recover from a crash in June after executives sold shares below market value to raise money to buy Appliances Connection.

After Monday's report, shares dropped 6 cents, or 2%, to $2.63 in midday trading.

