Goldman Sachs to pay nearly $3 billion to settle charges over 1MDB scandal role

WASHINGTON — Goldman Sachs on Thursday agreed to pay nearly $3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, and its Malaysia unit agreed to plead guilty to violating foreign bribery laws, drawing a line under a saga that has dogged the bank for years.

The settlement resolves a probe by U.S. authorities into the bank's role in underwriting three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013 that raised $6.5 billion for Malaysia's government.

Under the terms, Goldman has been slapped with a $2.3 billion penalty and about $600 million of disgorgement.

While the saga has proved a humbling and reputationally damaging episode for Wall Street's powerhouse investment bank, Thursday's settlement will allow Chief Executive Officer David Solomon to accelerate his plan to reshape Goldman as a more conventional bank, analysts said.

In a court hearing, Goldman Sachs Malaysia said it would plead guilty to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in relation to the scandal.

The move follows a $3.9 billion settlement the bank reached with Malaysia in July to settle all charges against the bank there related to the matter.