Gold's Gyms in St. Louis will not reopen after coronavirus shutdowns

All 10 Gold's Gyms in the St. Louis area are closed for good.

The company confirmed late Wednesday that locations will not reopen after community shutdown requirements lift.

"The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all 10 gyms in St. Louis," Adam Zeitsiff, president and chief operating officer of Gold's Gym, said in a statement. "Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we are working to find ways to help them continue their fitness journeys in St. Louis."

Zeitsiff said the gym expects to further update members soon.

Lori Patterson, a group exercise instructor at the St. Peters gym, said employees were notified Tuesday by email that the gyms will not re-open even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Gold's had closed its corporate-owned gyms due to the virus on March 16.

The 10 Gold's Gyms in the St. Louis area are in Arnold, Ballwin, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Fenton, Florissant, Kirkwood, O'Fallon, Mo., St. Charles and St. Peters.