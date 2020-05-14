You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Goodwill to reopen more local stores Monday
0 comments

Goodwill to reopen more local stores Monday

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Goodwill donates in bulk

Micah Johnson, a warehouse associate at Goodwill's Bridgeton facility, moves bins of donated clothing into place before they go into a balemaker on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. A bundle weighing between 1,100 and 1,400 pounds will be made from several of the bins. A large percentage of the clothes collected by the organization goes to other countries in bulk loads. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — MERS Goodwill will reopen its St. Louis and St. Louis County retail stores and donation centers Monday, as local restrictions begin to gradually lift.

Customers will be required to wear masks or face coverings in order to enter the stores, and they cannot bring their own shopping bags. Dressing rooms are closed.

Donors will be asked to unload their own donations, which could cause a backlog. The organization recommended waiting a couple of weeks before bringing donations.

Locations at 9116 Manchester Road in Brentwood and 14808 Clayton Road will be open only for donations.

The stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Goodwill said there will be personal protective equipment for employees, extra cleaning, screenings and store capacity limits.

St. Louis County has said that businesses permitted to open must limit their occupancy to 25% of their authorized fire or building code occupancy in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet, and 10% of their authorized occupancy for larger buildings.

The organization opened other locations in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles Counties last week.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports