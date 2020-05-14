Goodwill to reopen more local stores Monday

ST. LOUIS — MERS Goodwill will reopen its St. Louis and St. Louis County retail stores and donation centers Monday, as local restrictions begin to gradually lift.

Customers will be required to wear masks or face coverings in order to enter the stores, and they cannot bring their own shopping bags. Dressing rooms are closed.

Donors will be asked to unload their own donations, which could cause a backlog. The organization recommended waiting a couple of weeks before bringing donations.

Locations at 9116 Manchester Road in Brentwood and 14808 Clayton Road will be open only for donations.

The stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Goodwill said there will be personal protective equipment for employees, extra cleaning, screenings and store capacity limits.

St. Louis County has said that businesses permitted to open must limit their occupancy to 25% of their authorized fire or building code occupancy in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet, and 10% of their authorized occupancy for larger buildings.

The organization opened other locations in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles Counties last week.

