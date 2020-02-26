Google to invest over $10 billion in 2020 on U.S. data centers, offices

Alphabet Inc.'s Google said on Wednesday it would invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centers across the United States this year.
The company added that the new investments will focus on 11 states: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.
“These investments will create thousands of jobs — including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities,” Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.
Last year, the company said it would spend over $13 billion on data centers and offices in the United States in 2019.
The tech giant's total costs and expenses surged about 19% at $36.81 billion for the recently reported fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.