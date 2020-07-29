GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill

Endangered GOP Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona has been pressing a $650 million project to replace the wings of A-10 Thunderbolt ground support aircraft, many of which are based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. There's $49 million for Navy sonobuoys, listening devices that can detect submarines that are likely to be manufactured in Florida, according to an analysis by Democratic staff aides requiring anonymity to share internal working documents.

“The defense industrial base — a lot of it's been eroded right now. A lot of people are off from work," Shelby said. “We've got a lot of suppliers involved in there." A Shelby spokesperson added that the country's defense industrial base is “essential to our economy and to the defense of our nation" and said the bill would support millions of jobs.

But further justification for the huge weapons procurement package — drawn in part from a Pentagon “unfunded priorities" wish list of items excluded from the official $740 billion or so defense budget — has been lacking. The measure doesn't say in many cases whether the money is going to buy additional aircraft and other weapons or provide additional money for existing contracts.