Grain Belt Express developers say new plan will boost wind energy power in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Developers behind a project to deliver wind energy across an 800-mile stretch that's long been mired in political and legal challenges in Missouri announced Monday that they plan to expand the line's capacity.

Invenergy Transmission, the Chicago-based company attempting to build the Grain Belt Express, now says the project will have the capacity to carry 25% more power than originally planned. The line also will be able to deliver several times more energy to "mid-point" locations, like Missouri.

Plans call for the line to stretch about 800 miles from Kansas to Indiana, on a route crossing Missouri and Illinois.

The planned "enhancements" will push investment in the project to about $7 billion, Invenergy said. Its boost in power capacity will enable it to deliver 5,000 megawatts of power — the equivalent of roughly four new nuclear power plants, according to the company.

Various municipal utilities in Missouri have long intended to buy power from the project, but now five times as much electricity will be delivered to the state — rising from 500 to 2,500 megawatts, compared to earlier plans.

The project will help unlock $7.5 billion in energy cost savings in Missouri and Illinois, according to its developers.

The Grain Belt Express has the support of several area advocacy groups including the Illinois Manufacturers' Association and the Associated Industries of Missouri.

Ray McCarty, CEO of Associated Industries of Missouri, said in a statement that the boost to capacity "could not have come at a better time for businesses in our region who are facing increased risk for outages and higher energy bills."

This story will be updated.