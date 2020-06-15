Granite City port to receive a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation

America’s Central Port in Granite City will receive almost $1.3 million in federal funding to grow its river operations, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The money, which come as part of the America’s Marine Highway Program, will help expand container freight traffic in the St. Louis area on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, connecting New Orleans to Chicago and St. Paul-Minneapolis.

The increased use of waterways could reduce the load on overstretched land transportation and provide an efficient alternative option, the department said in a release. The department also hopes the grant will boost low-income communities around East St. Louis, providing job opportunities and investments.

“This Federal assistance will provide additional options to reduce congestion on the roads and help the surrounding local communities’ and the regions’ economic recovery,” Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.

In addition to the Granite City port, a total $9.5 million will be used to improve waterways and river freight services in Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington, and to renovate the Port of Pago Pago in American Samoa.

