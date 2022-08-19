 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greater St. Louis hires new business recruitment chief from Charlotte area

Steven Pearce

Steven Pearce, incoming Chief Business Attraction Officer and President of AllianceSTL (Photo courtesy of Greater St. Louis Inc.).

ST. LOUIS — Greater St. Louis Inc., a regional economic development group, has hired a new leader for its business attraction arm, AllianceSTL.

Steven Pearce, 36, will start as chief business attraction officer and president of AllianceSTL on Sept. 1. He will replace Steve Johnson, who announced last year he would retire at the end of September after almost 40 years in the field. 

Greater St. Louis CEO Jason Hall called attracting Johnson “a big win for our metro,” and thanked Johnson for laying “a strong foundation for our business attraction efforts to continue to grow as we work to win the next decade.”

“Having someone the caliber of Steven Pearce — who has a strong desire to compete and win — leading our business attraction efforts will help us expand upon the momentum we have been building here,” Hall said in an announcement. 

Pearce in September 2021 was named president and CEO of the South Carolina I-77 Alliance, an economic development group focused on the South Carolina side of the Charlotte metro area. Before that, he was a vice president at the bi-state Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, that metro’s largest private sector-led economic development organization.

