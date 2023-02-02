A Greater St. Louis Inc. executive has left to be general counsel for a local real estate developer and private equity firm.

Neal Griffin served as vice president of real estate for Greater St. Louis, the regional business group, since 2021. Before that he worked for the group’s real estate investment fund, Arch to Park Equity Fund. Griffin played a lead role in curating and underwriting the fund’s investment pipeline, Greater St. Louis said in a release.

He now serves as general counsel for Maryland Heights-based Bamboo Equity Partners, which redeveloped the former St. Louis Community College headquarters near Busch Stadium into apartments. Griffin will represent the firm in all legal matters including real estate transactions, employment and corporate governance.

“We are invested in the communities we serve and wanted Neal on our team for his commitment to strategic growth and community partnership,” Alice Benner, principal and managing director of Bamboo Equity Partners, said in a statement.

Griffin started at Bamboo on Wednesday.