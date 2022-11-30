Greater St. Louis to take over WeWork's former space in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Regional business development group Greater St. Louis Inc. said it is taking over the former WeWork office in downtown St. Louis for its headquarters.

Greater St. Louis signed a 10-year lease to take over the entire 22nd floor at One Metropolitan Square, at Pine Street and North Broadway. It currently occupies the building's 13th floor.

WeWork, once a global coworking giant, closed its St. Louis location earlier this year after opening in 2019.

Greater St. Louis will move in this spring. It said it plans to grow its employees from 33 to more than 40 with the new space.

“All growing metros have thriving downtowns, and as we work to grow the St. Louis metro, we want to lead by example by investing in the heart of the urban core,” Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., said in a statement. “We are excited to stay downtown and help lead its resurgence.”

John Warren with commercial real estate firm Cushman Wakefield represented Greater St. Louis in its lease. David Biales of JLL represented One Met Square.